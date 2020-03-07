Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Regardless of where Tom Brady plays football next season, he and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen are selling their Brookline mansion.

You probably can’t afford the asking price, and would have to sign a non-disclosure agreement to go see it if you could, so that rules out showing up to the open house just to be nosy and see how the power couple lives.

Fortunately, you now can take a virtual tour of the 12,000-square-foot estate via YouTube.

The Bradys built the custom home on five secluded acres of land bordering The Country Club, one of the country’s most prestigious courses, back in 2015. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, parking for 20, a pool, gym, two sets of washers and dryers in the laundry room, a wine cellar and basically any other amenity you could dream of.

The home on 112 Woodland Road is something out of an interior design catalogue. Take a look at the property, listed by realtor Beth Dickerson of Gibson Dotheby’s International Realty, below.

The Bradys recently reduced the asking price on the home, but don’t get too excited. The notorious house-fippers changed the list price from $39.5 million down to $33.9 million.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images