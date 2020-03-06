Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA Hall of Famer turned TNT analyst Charles Barkley is not afraid to speak his mind about players in today’s league.

Especially Draymond Green.

This season especially, with Klay Thompson out for the season and Steph Curry missing a ton of games, Barkley has been vocal over the play of Green during the Golden State Warriors’ abysmal run.

Well Green apparently has had enough of the “triple-single” jokes, lashing out at the outspoken analyst Friday at practice, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Barkley should stop before I go take his job, because I can do that well,” Green ranted. “He didn’t make enough money playing so he needs that job, but he should stop talking to me. I have a tendency to end people so he should stop before I take his job.”

If Barkley hasn’t lost his job over any controversial comments yet, it’s unlikely that Green could ever back up his trash talk. Still, he didn’t end there, going on about how Barkley’s NBA resume isn’t as impressive as Green’s.

“He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified, no rings, can’t sit at this table.”

Draymond Green on the recent TNT criticism: “(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too…He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.” pic.twitter.com/AmGw6jZidE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2020

Being enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame apparently means nothing to Green.

Fortunately for everyone else involved, this fuel isn’t likely to end any time soon.

