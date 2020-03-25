Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the Bay Area, one of community’s most famous athletes is trying to help.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will hold an informative interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, via Instagram on Thursday.

“Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow,” the guard tweeted Wednesday.

“This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10 am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it!”

Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/7DC0dty6u6 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 25, 2020

The Warriors guard recently was believed to have COVID-19, but fortunately only was diagnosed with influenza.

With Curry’s platform as a three-time league champion, and the fact that the NBA is the American sports league with the most reported cases, the interview should be a great opportunity for the public to receive factual information and legitimate advise.

And with the NBA suspended indefinitely, perhaps Fauci can provide some insight on when we’ll get basketball back.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images