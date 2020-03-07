Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s that time in spring training when players are getting into regular-season form.

The Boston Red Sox faced the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon in a game that featured one of the best spring training catches you will see all year. The man who made the catch was Andrew Benintendi. The Red Sox left fielder laid out at the perfect time to rob Blue Jays catch Caleb Joseph of a base hit.

Check out the spectacular grab below:

Benny diving into your timeline with a beautiful catch. 😍 pic.twitter.com/qqyD97t4ys — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 7, 2020

This grab has to give Red Sox fans fond memories of the catch he made in the 2018 ALCS against the Houston Astros to win Game 4 of the series.

Benintendi seems ready for the season with this amazing effort.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images