We know Mike Trout is really good at baseball, but he knows how to swing a golf club too.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder hit the driving range during some down time from spring training workouts and games in Arizona. And if you thought his home runs were impressive, just wait until you see what he did to a golf ball.

The Angels posted a video to Twitter of Trout taking a swing and sending the ball so far into orbit that everyone around him was impressed.

Check it out:

Mike Trout hitting rockets isn’t exclusive to the baseball field. pic.twitter.com/tuEyIzxqQ5 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 2, 2020

We don’t think the golf ball has landed yet.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images