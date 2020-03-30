Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Poor Tuukka Rask.

He’s been roasted by not only one, but two Boston Bruins teammates in the span of a few hours.

The NHL announced March 12 it would pause the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus outbreak. And although the Bruins have been socially distancing, it’s clear the team chemistry remains as strong as ever.

David Pastrnak took over the NHL’s Instagram account Monday and answered a variety of questions from fans. But after Zdeno Chara chirped Rask on a conference call earlier in the day for allegedly having some, shall we say, powerful farts, fans desperately needed to know: are Rask’s farts really that bad?

The answer: yes.

“I would definitely want to be quarantined with Tuukka, first of all he loves chicken wings, so do I …” Pasta said, per Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “And his farts are pretty bad, but I think I could overcome it.

“I would definitely not skate through the crease more than once at practice.”

While Pastrnak agreed he could overlook this quality (and perhaps socially distance himself a little extra) if he were quarantined with Rask, Chara wasn’t quite so open-minded.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images