Zdeno Chara turned 43 years old Wednesday. And even though he couldn’t celebrate with his teammates, they made sure their captain felt the love.

The NHL season is paused due to coronavirus concerns after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Donovan Mitchell also tested positive, while four members of the Brooklyn Nets (including Kevin Durant) had positive test results.

The Ottawa Senators on Tuesday announced they had a player also test positive, which was the league’s first.

So NHL players are at home trying to stay safe from COVID-19. And some members of the B’s blueliners took the extra time they now have to send a quick birthday message to Chara.

Check out the messages from Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Jeremy Lauzon and John Moore.

We’re sure he appreciated the gesture (and Moore’s awesome workout message).

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images