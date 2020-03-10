Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This one is going to pull on your heartstrings.

It’s not often we see tough NBA players be vulnerable, but that’s exactly what the Celtics did for International Women’s Day.

Boston celebrated the occasion with a touching video tribute as each player answered one question: “Who is the most influential woman in your life?”

Without hesitation, they began bragging about their mothers. And boy is it heartwarming.

Here’s a taste of what a few players had to say:

Grant Williams: “She’s someone that has made my life better in many ways. She’s a person that truly dedicates her life to not only myself but my brothers as well.”

Romeo Langford: “She’s been with me through my ups and my downs and I know she’s always going to be there for me and she’s just a hardworking and resilient woman.”

Marcus Smart: “From everything that she has done for me and my family and allowed us to do by sacrificing the things that she probably would’ve wanted to do or loved to do to make sure that we had a better life.”

Jayson Tatum: “The most influential woman in my life is by far my mother. It’s an understatement. I wouldn’t be here without her today and her sacrifices and hard work and pushing me and staying on me and making sure I was always doing the right things.”

Jaylen Brown: “Without question, my mom. Single parent, never complained, did everything that she could to make sure that me and my brother had more. Her sacrifice doesn’t go unnoticed. We appreciate you, mom. We love you, mom.”

Check out the full video here:

On #InternationalWomensDay yesterday, the team shared stories about the most influential women in their lives. Check it out in Wingin’ It with @jetblue ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gvM7YvKggr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 10, 2020

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images