Denny Hamlin’s banner days have extended into the digital realm.
The inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race took place Sunday afternoon at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, with NASCAR broadcasters and ardent fans quickly taking to the 100-lap event in the absence of real-life races, which have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hamlin, the reigning Dayton 500 winner, won the first race of the multi-week iRacing series in thrilling fashion, as he bumped Dale Earnhardt Jr. off the track in the final third to claim the checkered flag.
NASCAR offers fans a chance to relive Sunday’s excitement, as they can view the full eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series inaugural race in the video below.
More NASCAR: How Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher Fared In First eNASCAR Race
Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images