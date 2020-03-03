Harvard University’s brightest minds might struggle to draw up another play like this.

The Harvard baseball team somehow committed three errors Saturday during its loss to Alabama. The Crimson were trailing the Crimson Tide 4-3 in the eighth inning when Kolby Robinson hit a ground ball that had “3-6-1 double-play” written all over it … until it came time to execute. Harvard quickly made three errors and was spared a fourth only by video review, but the damage was done: Robinson and two others scored on the bizarre inside-the-park home run, blowing the game wide open.

There were four Harvard errors on the play. Three Crimson Tide runs came in. Here's a look.https://t.co/Z7wKVOsjgq#RollTide pic.twitter.com/UDjEXMq4gH — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) February 29, 2020

“I have no idea,” Robinson said of the play, per Bama Central. “It was crazy. I just put it in play with two strikes and then I was just running and then every time I went to first base or I went to the bag (they) overthrew the next guy so I kept going. And then overthrew the guy going to third so I kept going to third then they overthrew the guy home and I just went. It was crazy.”

Alabama beat Harvard again Sunday, improving its record to 12-0 and dropping the Crimson Tide’s to 0-3.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images