Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez put together another noteworthy performance Wednesday as the Red Sox faced the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park.

The left-hander threw four innings while compiling 10 strikeouts in Boston’s 3-1 win.

Rodriguez scattered six hits and did not allow a run en route to recording a 1.64 ERA.

Watch the highlights here:

It comes after Rodriguez had a stellar spring debut while picking up six strikeouts in three innings.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images