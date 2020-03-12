Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez put together another noteworthy performance Wednesday as the Red Sox faced the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park.
The left-hander threw four innings while compiling 10 strikeouts in Boston’s 3-1 win.
Rodriguez scattered six hits and did not allow a run en route to recording a 1.64 ERA.
Watch the highlights here:
How many punch outs did Eddie have in his 4 IP?
This many:
👊👊👊👊👊👊👊👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/v4t5OSDZ1D
— Red Sox (@RedSox) March 12, 2020
It comes after Rodriguez had a stellar spring debut while picking up six strikeouts in three innings.
