If you’re not aware Kylian Mbappe is soccer’s next big thing you haven’t been paying attention.

The 21-year-old superstar scored a hat trick Wednesday in PSG’s 5-1 win over Lyon in the Coupe de France (French Cup) semifinals. Three goals are impressive on their own, but Mbappe’s second strike has the world buzzing, as it was one of the most astonishing solo goals you’ll ever see.

After bursting onto the scene as one of France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup heroes, Mbappe has continued on that trajectory toward soccer’s individual summit, with the speed, skill and composure he demonstrated Wednesday among the biggest reasons for his continued success.

PSG progressed to the Coupe de France final with the win over Lyon and it will face either Saint-Etienne or Rennes on April 25 in the final.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@beINSPORTSUSA