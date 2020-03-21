Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It doesn’t matter that there were no fans in attendance for WWE’s “Friday Night SmackDown.”

Rob Gronkowski still made quite the entrance for his debut Friday night.

Coming out to a remix of LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem,” the former New England Patriot busted out some pretty intricate dance moves.

Check out the odd scene in the video below, as Gronkowski gets himself hyped in front of empty seats.

It looks like girlfriend Camille Kostek, model and former Patriots cheerleader, has been giving him some pointers.

Gronkowski also will be hosting WrestleMania this year for a special two-night event April 4-5.

After making an appearance during WrestleMania 33 in 2017, it was anticipated that Gronkowski eventually would dabble with the WWE. Now that he’s had a year off to enjoy retirement, it appears he’s fully embracing this new venture.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images