Tacko Fall is lighting up the G League, almost guaranteeing an entertaining dunk and block fest with the price of admission to a Maine Red Claws game.
Sunday was no exception.
The Boston Celtics’ fan favorite was just one block shy of a triple-double against the Windy City Bulls, scoring 16 points with 14 rebounds and nine blocks.
And naturally, there were dunks, but on one fourth-quarter play in particular the center absolutely posterized an opponent. To add insult to injury, Fall was awarded the and-1.
Watch him dunk on a defender, then bark in his face below.
Do NOT make @tackofall99 angry! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/AkpUdIotbi
— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) March 8, 2020
It’s understandable to want to defend Fall to the best of your abilities to make yourself look good, but more G League opponents should start making business decisions.
