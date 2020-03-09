Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall is lighting up the G League, almost guaranteeing an entertaining dunk and block fest with the price of admission to a Maine Red Claws game.

Sunday was no exception.

The Boston Celtics’ fan favorite was just one block shy of a triple-double against the Windy City Bulls, scoring 16 points with 14 rebounds and nine blocks.

And naturally, there were dunks, but on one fourth-quarter play in particular the center absolutely posterized an opponent. To add insult to injury, Fall was awarded the and-1.

Watch him dunk on a defender, then bark in his face below.

It’s understandable to want to defend Fall to the best of your abilities to make yourself look good, but more G League opponents should start making business decisions.

