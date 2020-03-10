Tuukka Rask celebrated his 33rd birthday Tuesday by making a big stop in the first period for the Bruins against the Flyers.

The Boston netminder denied Philadelphia’s goal leader Travis Konecny to keep the game scoreless. Konecny received a cross-ice pass from teammate Jake Voracek, following it with a one-timer up and over Rask’s pad.

Rask, however, played it perfectly and robbed Konecny with a slick glove save.

Check it out:

Not today, Konecny. Not today.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images