Tuukka Rask celebrated his 33rd birthday Tuesday by making a big stop in the first period for the Bruins against the Flyers.
The Boston netminder denied Philadelphia’s goal leader Travis Konecny to keep the game scoreless. Konecny received a cross-ice pass from teammate Jake Voracek, following it with a one-timer up and over Rask’s pad.
Rask, however, played it perfectly and robbed Konecny with a slick glove save.
Check it out:
I don't think so.✋@tuukkarask | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/77mh1R61G3
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 10, 2020
Not today, Konecny. Not today.
