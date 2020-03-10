Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask celebrated his 33rd birthday Tuesday by making a big stop in the first period for the Bruins against the Flyers.

The Boston netminder denied Philadelphia’s goal leader Travis Konecny to keep the game scoreless. Konecny received a cross-ice pass from teammate Jake Voracek, following it with a one-timer up and over Rask’s pad.

Rask, however, played it perfectly and robbed Konecny with a slick glove save.

Check it out:

Not today, Konecny. Not today.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images