The Rams lost some offensive star power last week when they released three-time Pro Bowl selection Todd Gurley.

It might be only a matter of time before Jared Goff’s arsenal loses another weapon.

Los Angeles reportedly has made Brandin Cooks available for trade as it looks to continue freeing up salary space. It appears Cooks himself is well aware of the situation, as the veteran wideout tweeted “Free me” Friday night.

So, where could Cooks wind up? Peter King in his latest Football Morning in America column laid out his four best landing spots for the 26-year-old, as well as hypothetical trades.

From King:

1 Philadelphia, for the 53rd pick in the draft.

2 Green Bay, for the 62nd pick in the draft.

3 Las Vegas, for the 80th and 121st picks in the draft. (Raiders don’t have a second-rounder.)

4 Washington, for the 66th pick in the draft.

In a vacuum, we imagine any of those teams would welcome Cooks, who racked up 1,000-plus receiving yards in four of his first six NFL seasons. But in addition to giving up an asset to acquire the speedster, an interested team also would have to take on his hefty contract. Cooks has a base salary of $8 million in 2020, per Spotrac, and then accounts for a combined $52 million cap hit over the final three seasons of his deal.

That’s quite a chunk of change, and it wouldn’t be terribly surprising if it scares off most teams.

