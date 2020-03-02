Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The lip readers have failed us.

We now know what Tom Brady said to Julian Edelman courtside at the UNC-Syracuse game on Saturday, via “NFL Now” on NFL Network.

Here’s the full exchange, which was caught by ESPN cameras:

Edelman: “He’s coming back. He’s coming back.”

Person off-camera: “What did you tell (Syracuse head coach Jim) Boeheim?”

Brady: “He’s got it.”

So, Brady didn’t say, “he’s not” or “this guy” as many guessed. Brady did shake his head and look perturbed after Edelman told the world the free-agent QB was returning to New England. But it seems what Brady actually said was in reaction to a person off-camera.

Brady hits free agency March 18 if he and the Patriots cannot reach a new deal before that date.

It makes you wonder why Brady, Edelman and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon were in Syracuse in the first place on Saturday. But unless Edelman spilled the beans, then there’s nothing conclusive to glean off of the interaction.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images