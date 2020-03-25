Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t reached the postseason since 2007.

Colin Cowherd sees this playoff drought coming to a halt in the upcoming campaign.

The Buccaneers, who flirted with a postseason berth in 2019, despite wildly inconsistent play from Jameis Winston, made a significant upgrade at the quarterback position in the form of Tom Brady. While Brady is past his prime, the six-time Super Bowl champion seemingly will never lose you a game unlike Winston, who has a propensity for committing costly errors in critical moments.

So with Brady now aboard, Cowherd envisions a bright future ahead for the Bucs, whom “The Herd” host tabbed at No. 8 in his post-free agency NFL power rankings.

“Listen, they were 7-9 (last season) with 35 turnovers at the quarterback position,” Cowherd said. “(Teddy) Bridgewater or Brady, they’re going to be better. Excellent defense down the stretch with Todd Bowles, I think one of the smartest defensive coordinators out there. I think Tampa ends up being a Wild Card team next year.”

1. ??@ColinCowherd reveals his post-free agency NFL Herd Hierarchy: pic.twitter.com/u71kBFcWPx — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 24, 2020

It’s not very tough to imagine Tampa Bay playing football in January, but Brady knows better than most that it will be far from a cakewalk to get there.

