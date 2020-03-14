Jurgen Klopp is receiving plaudits for playing his part in the fight against coronavirus.

World Health Organization director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the Liverpool manager for sharing an important message about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak Saturday via Twitter. Klopp on Friday issued a statement to Liverpool fans, in which he urged them and wider society to care for themselves and each other and follow experts’ advice on combating the pandemic.

“Thank you Jurgen Klopp and @LFC for your powerful message to the world,” Ghebreyesus wrote. “Put people’s health first, reduce risks, care for the vulnerable and compassion: this is the @WHO way. We will win the fight against #COVID19 if we are working together.”

Liverpool on Friday halted activity at its practice facility after the Premier League announced it would suspend games until April 3.

Liverpool and the Premier League are just small parts of the sports world that the coronavirus has impacted in recent days. The Boston Marathon, the Masters, March Madness, MLB Spring Training and the regular season, the NHL, NBA, MLS, are among the myriad of organizations which have announced pauses, postponements or cancellations of their respective competitions due to the outbreak.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images