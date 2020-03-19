For the first time in decades, question marks surround the starting quarterback position in New England.

Tom Brady no longer will be under center for the Patriots, as the six-time Super Bowl champion appears to be headed to Tampa Bay to join the Buccaneers. On top of Brady’s departure, several veteran signal-callers latched on to gigs across the league over the past few days, leaving New England with limited options.

The Patriots, of course, could move forward with 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham or perhaps draft a QB next month. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, however, believes New England would be best served by bringing back an old friend.

“No. 1, Jacoby Brissett,” Orlovsky said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I look at Jacoby Brissett last year, 5-2 when he was healthy as the starting quarterback, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. The fact that right before he got hurt he had gone on the road and beaten the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. I just think that is the best option if you can get him cheap and bring him back to New England.”

It wouldn’t be completely shocking if the Colts made Brissett available for trade, as Indianapolis on Tuesday reportedly landed Philip Rivers. That said, Rivers’ reported deal with Indy only is for one year, which suggests the franchise is taking a wait-and-see approach with the 38-year-old. This might prompt the Colts to hang on to Brissett for insurance, as he’s already proven his worth as a starter.

So as of now, the likeliest scenario seems to be Stidham as the Patriots’ Week 1 starting QB.

