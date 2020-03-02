Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CJ McCollum thinks highly of Jayson Tatum, to say the least.

McCollum, who recently said Tatum was “becoming elite,” praised the Boston Celtics star during the latest episode of his “Pull Up Podcast” with ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. While McCollum believes Tatum still has plenty of room to improve, the Portland Trail Blazers star also believes the young Celtic compares favorably to one of the NBA’s best players.

“I think he can be more aggressive, at times, and more of an alpha, which he’ll continue to develop into,” McCollum said. “But I think from a skillset standpoint, he has, like, just about everything.

“He’s similar to Paul George, offensively, where he can do a little bit of everything.”

Jayson Tatum reminds both @CJMcCollum and I of one Paul George. What are the next steps for the @celtics’ rising star? How can he continue his ascendance as one of the league’s top two-way wings? We discuss on a new @PullUpPod! ☘️😈🟢@jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/BzvvZnU2Ix — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 2, 2020

Tatum had is coming off an incredible February in which he emerged as a potential franchise player. The Duke product averaged a whopping 30.7 points per game to go along with 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists while also playing stellar defense.

Due to an undisclosed illness, Tatum’s status for Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets is uncertain.

