It was reported last week that the New York Giants were a possible suitor for Tom Brady.

Chris Simms believes this pairing wouldn’t make sense for either party.

Brady, if he feels so inclined, can officially take his talents outside of New England when the new NFL year opens March 18. The Giants never have been highlighted as one of the frontrunners for the star quarterback, but there are a few obvious selling points. Joe Judge, who was on the Patriots coaching staff for eight seasons, now is calling is the shots in the Meadowlands, and joining the Giants would allow Brady to stay based on the East Coast.

Still, Simms believes the cons of this hypothetical situation outweigh the pros.

“Tom Brady’s not going to a place like the New York Giants right now,” Simms said on NBC Sports. “Like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve won six Super Bowls and I’m 43 years old. I want to go to a rebuild.’ There’s no way. Just because Joe Judge is there and he’s from New England means nothing. The Giants would be — for the lack of a better phrase — just plain old stupid if they brought him there right now with Daniel Jones.”

Simms probably is right. On top of the reasons he listed, the Giants feature a fairly week offensive line. After spending a good chunk of the 2019 campaign on the ground, one has to imagine Brady is looking for heightened security in his 21st NFL season.

It would be one heck of a story if Brady joined the team that has twice beat him on football’s biggest stage, but the odds of it actually happening likely are slim to none.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images