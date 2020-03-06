Planning for Tom Brady’s departure is something fans would expect the New England Patriots to be doing before free agency begins.

March 18 is drawing closer, and Brady soon will get a chance to speak to other teams about a possible contract for the first time in his career. FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes the Los Angeles Chargers are going down the basketball free agency route to try and entice Brady to sign with them when given the chance.

“You ever notice this in the NBA? When you’re trying to get the big fish right before the trade deadline or the free agency period you’ll see a lot of little moves,” Cowherd said Thursday on “The Herd.” “Clearing cap space, signing a friend of a player. Then all of a sudden LeBron (James) is coming to town. Paul George is coming to town. You clear cap space, make complementary moves. Maybe you bring a friend of a player. You see that before the big fish is lured in.

“So what do the Chargers do? This is not a small move. They went out and traded for a Pro Bowl guard yesterday in Trai Turner. A Pro Bowl guard. The weakness of that team is guard. They solved it. And they gave up a left tackle. Why would they do that? Because they tell Tom Brady’s agent it’s the best tackle draft this decade. We just got a Pro Bowl guard, we’ll draft a left tackle with our first pick. Russell Okung now gone to Carolina. We won’t draft a quarterback. We’ll go with you and you can join Hunter Henry, Keenan Allen, the best receiving back in the NFL, Austin Ekeler. We have solved our problem. We have got our Pro Bowl guard. We are going to draft a left tackle. This is the move before the move.”

The Los Angeles Chargers have the best weapons for Tom Brady if he leaves New England. @ColinCowherd explains: pic.twitter.com/cxvMB6BQnn — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 5, 2020

While there are no official reports which way Brady is leaning, Cowherd does make a solid point.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images