While several of Devin McCourty’s fellow Patriot free agents this offseason opted for new homes, the veteran safety elected to stick around.

In fact, the three-time Super Bowl champion never even tested the open market, as McCourty signed a new two-year deal with New England the day before the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period. This isn’t to say the thought of playing elsewhere didn’t cross the 32-year-old’s mind, however.

McCourty in a letter published to The Players’ Tribune revealed he initially believed it was time for a new chapter after 10 seasons with the Patriots. But in addition to his twin brother’s option being picked up, McCourty’s mind quickly changed after he realized the challenge he coveted was presenting itself in Foxboro.

“I honestly thought it was time for me to leave New England.

Going into free agency, I was thinking that at this stage in my career, I was ready for a change,” McCourty wrote. “I mean, I love New England. But after 10 years and winning three Super Bowls, something inside was telling me that I was ready for a new challenge. And I thought I might have to go elsewhere to find it.”

McCourty continued: “I thought I had to leave New England to find what I was looking for. But it turns out that there is no greater challenge for me right now than leading this Patriots team into a new era and helping ensure that this next wave of players can continue our legacy and build on what we’ve already achieved as a franchise.

That’s what I’m most excited about moving forward.”

It’s safe to say McCourty embodies “The Patriot Way” like few others who have come and gone through Gillette Stadium.

