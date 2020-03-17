Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s sudden career move surprised even one of his friends and mentors.

Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis admitted Tuesday on Sirius XM NFL Radio the legendary quarterback’s decision to leave the team in free agency “stunned” him.

The somber tone of Weis’ reaction to Brady’s announcement mirrors that of Patriots fans’ mood, as they come to terms with the fact Brady won’t be on the team after 20 years with the organization.

“… The finality of listening to you read that tweet — I’ve got it sitting here on my computer in front of me — as I’m reading it, I have to tell you I’m a little stunned. I really am a little stunned,” Weis said.

Weis speculated Brady decided to leave due to financial reasons.

“I bet you they offered him less than what he was making,” Weis said. “You know he was making $23 million. I bet you they offered him like $20 million or something like that. I’m sure it wasn’t like they offered him chump change, but my guess would be if the Patriots are offering him $25 (million), then the (Tampa Bay) Bucs are offering him $35 (million). I bet you it was $10 million difference.

"I have to tell you, I'm a little stunned." Even Tom Brady's former offensive coordinator @charlieweissr is shocked the quarterback is leaving New England.#GoPats | #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/MelSBFWJ8k — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 17, 2020

Weis insisted in January that Brady was prepared to speak with other teams in free agency because playing through a contract year wouldn’t make sense otherwise. Earlier this month, Weis revealed to ESPN’s Mike Reiss that Brady told him “nobody knows anything” about his free-agency plans, as he offered no hints over his intentions.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has gone to great lengths to convince Patriots fans Brady was the one who wanted their union to end. Kraft also is adamant he never discussed contract terms with Brady on Monday night in their final meeting as owner and player.

Exactly how that became the case is unclear, but Weis at least has a theory.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images