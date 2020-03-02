While spring training is taken as a grain of salt by some, it also can prove to be a major month for players trying to bounce back.

The Boston Red Sox are depending on certain players to have a better season in 2020 than they did in 2019, with starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi at the top of the list. Eovaldi has looked good in his first two starts of spring, going 1-0 with eight strikeouts and zero earned runs in five innings of work.

Here’s what Eovaldi notions when it comes to the hot spring start.

“I’ve never had an issue with throwing hard,” Eovaldi said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I feel like in spring training, it has always been there for me. Unfortunately, it has just been the command of my off-speed pitches. Right now, I feel like my command is doing pretty well for both of those, the fastball and the off-speed pitches. I just feel really balanced in everything with my mechanics right now.”

After a tough 2019 season that saw Eovaldi record a 2-1 record with a 5.99 ERA and also battled injury, this surely is a welcoming sign for both him and the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images