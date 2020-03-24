Jamie Collins enjoyed a resurgent 2019 campaign, and he reaped the benefits this offseason.

While it was limited to one season, Collins’ second stint in New England was a successful one, as the veteran linebacker set career highs in sacks (seven), interceptions (three) and matched his career high in quarterback hits (10). The Detroit Lions recognized Collins’ efforts via a lucrative contract, inking the 30-year-old to a three-year, $30 million deal with $18 million guaranteed.

Collins has the opportunity to provide a much-needed boost to Detroit’s defense, but NFL writer Gregg Rosenthal fears history might repeat itself. As such, Rosenthal includes Collins’ deal with the Lions among this offseason’s worst free agency contracts.

“I don’t really trust most players after they leave Bill Belichick,” Rosenthal wrote. “That’s especially true for Collins, who already struggled once when he left New England for a losing team back in 2016. Even Collins’ resurgent 2019 season with the Pats became problematic toward the end when he wasn’t completing his assignments, and Belichick benched him in the playoffs. The $18 million guaranteed over two years was far more than I expected the market to pay Collins.”

Collins wasn’t the only now-former Patriots linebacker to be paid handsomely this offseason. Kyle Van Noy also latched on with a team coached by a Belichick disciple, signing a four-year, $51 million ($30 million guaranteed) with the Brian Flores-led Miami Dolphins.

