Well, it finally happened. O.J. Simpson on Tuesday weighed in on the Tom Brady free agency debate thing.

The former NFL running back, who really needs no introduction, believes the New England Patriots are the “safest” place for the 43-year-old quarterback. And, honestly, his take isn’tt that bad.

Take a look:

“He’s gonna fall off that edge sooner or later,” Simpson said. “It would be better if that happened in New England where he’s be surrounded by fans who have been so appreciative of his magnificent career. It would make the landing a lot softer. Can you imagine in another city, one year, paying him all that money and he don’t take them to the Super Bowl? Those fans could be cruel.”

Say what you will about Simpson, but he really is a must-follow on Twitter.

As for Brady, the future Hall of Famer is scheduled to become a free agent March 18. Hopefully, the madness will end soon after that.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images