Peter King is trying to make clear that he, like everyone else, has no clue what Tom Brady is going to do in free agency.

That said, he thinks the 42-year-old quarterback is going to walk away from the New England Patriots.

For the first time in his career, Brady is going to hit the open market, and despite his regression in 2019 the expectation is he’ll fetch a decent haul in free agency — a haul that might come from some team other than the Pats.

NBC’s King, who is one of the more connected insiders in the league, explained on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” why he has a hunch that Brady will bolt in free agency.

“I don’t know anything, I do not know anything,” King said. “I truly do not know anything. And I think Tom Brady wanted to have it that way. Look, I am not saying nobody knows anything, but I asked one person very close to the story this weekend and he said, ‘We’re going to start to get some inkling this coming week.’

“Because you’ve got to sort of set the stage. This week is kind of like the pre-tampering week. We had the pregame show — it’s like the six-hour Super Bowl pregame show. You had the first couple of hours at the combine and now this week you’re in the five o’clock hour, you’re really getting to it. And then next Monday, when the legal tampering period begins.

“But I think that this is the week the Patriots have to do something. And you get the feeling, and I am like everybody else and you try and read the tea leaves, you get the feeling they are going to let him go out and seek his fortune. My gut feeling is, just a gut feeling, is the Patriots will let him go and they’re going to wait to see all these dominoes when they fall.”

Brady officially will hit free agency March 18 when the new league year opens, with the legal tampering period beginning two days prior.

