The Boston Red Sox announced two weeks ago Chris Sale would undergo Tommy John surgery. But after the official announcement was made, very little details were made available.

The biggest question, of course, was when the surgery would take place due to the lengthy recovery time. The COVID-19 outbreak also made scheduling the procedure difficult due to many states and hospitals not performing elective surgeries.

But Sox fans got some clarity Monday.

Boston confirmed Sale had his surgery in Los Angels and that it was successful. While chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom wasn’t exactly sure on the southpaw’s timetable for recovery, he did say it’s typically about 14-15 months.

During a conference call Monday night, Bloom revealed why they decided to not share a lot of details regarding when Sale would go under the knife.

“We knew that to schedule this or any surgery right now would not be routine, that there might be scheduling or logistical difficulties,” he said, via Providence Journal’s Bill Koch. “Neither we nor Chris wanted to work through any of those potential hurdles in public, so we chose to stay quiet until the surgery was complete.”

Now Sale and the Red Sox can shift their focus to his recovery and getting him 100 percent healthy for the 2021 season.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images