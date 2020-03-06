J.D. Martinez takes pride in his hitting, something he’s worked hard at to perfect over the course of his Major League Baseball career.

So it’s no surprise he’s unhappy about the league potentially banning the use of all in-game video.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter, who has referred to himself as a “trained hitter,” has a very in-depth batting practice each pregame. Martinez sets up three iPad’s and reviews his BP to see what he should (or shouldn’t) do during his game at-bats.

Martinez also can be seen after each at-bat studying the plate appearance in the dugout. But if commissioner Rob Manfred decides to disallow the use of any and all videos during gam action, he no longer will be able to do what he’s done for so long.

And it’s not sitting well with the 31-year-old.

“To take our game back 30 years, I think you’re not doing it justice,” Martinez said, per Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci. “I think you’re just trying to do yourself a PR stunt … It’s a joke. It’s gotten so ridiculous.

“… I think what people don’t get is there is a new generation that revolves around technology and analytics and seeing their swing. To me, studying my swing and making changes, that’s what makes me who I am. I got released doing it the other way.

“… I’m sure there are some people are anti- (in-game video). Those are natural hitters. I’m not a natural hitter. I had to teach myself how to hit. That makes me rely on it and there are similar players out there who feel the same way. Guys that rely on breaking their swing down and seeing what they’re doing wrong. Because it’s hard enough already.”

It will be interesting to see how Martinez adjusts should this ban happen.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images