Robert Kraft was in an awfully talkative mood Monday.

The Patriots owner initiated damage control protocol shortly after Tom Brady announced his decision to leave New England. Through his official statement, conversation with Stephen A. Smith and back-and-forths with reporters, Kraft made it clear that, according to him, Brady is the one who wanted his marriage with the Patriots to end.

So, why did Brady “want” to leave New England? Check out this excerpt from Tom E. Curran’s column:

I asked Kraft if he was disappointed that the Patriots did not get deeper into negotiations with Brady.

“It’s not about that,” said Kraft. “This is big picture. I just don’t think he was going to be happy staying in our system at this point.”

Make of that what you will.

Where Brady’s free agency sweepstakes will go from here will be a fascinating storyline to follow, to say the least.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers reportedly both have made “strong” offers to the 42-year-old quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, reportedly are out of the running, despite potentially being a great fit.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images