Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The notion of Tom Brady playing for the San Francisco 49ers next season is not a crazy one to Skip Bayless.

Speculation of a possible swap involving Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo has picked up this week. In fact, some very credible New England Patriots reporters have added some validity to what initially seemed like nothing more than rumor mongering.

And, well, Bayless believes the San Francisco 49ers could be a perfect fit for Brady.

From Wednesday’s “Undisputed” episode:

“I believe this is going to happen because, as Deion Sanders said yesterday, it just makes too much sense. … It’s too bad (Tom Brady) wasn’t a 49er this year because they would have a championship trophy.

” … “In 2020, the 49ers can get out from under the Garoppolo deal if they so choose. None of his salary is guaranteed until April 1, and if he’s released prior to June 1, the move would save them $22.4M in cap space.”

.@RealSkipBayless on why Brady to the 49ers makes too much sense: "In 2020, the 49ers can get out from under the Garoppolo deal if they so choose. None of his salary is guaranteed until April 1, and if he's released prior to June 1, the move would save them $22.4M in cap space." pic.twitter.com/QNPuatW4hc — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 4, 2020

At the end of the day, it still is hard to envision the 49ers moving on from Garoppolo. At 28 years old, the former Patriots backup still has plenty of room to develop and he already has Super Bowl experience under his belt.

March 18, the date Brady is scheduled to become a free agent, can’t come soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images