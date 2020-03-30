Like most of us, Stephen A. Smith isn’t convinced that Jarrett Stidham is ready to replace Tom Brady as the franchise quarterback of the Patriots.

However, Smith seems particularly down on the Auburn product, who essentially red-shirted in his first season in New England.

In case you missed it, Stephon Gilmore recently offered a glowing review of Stidham, who, as of right now, probably is the favorite to start Week 1 for the Patriots. Smith and his fellow “First Take” talking heads reacted to Gilmore’s comments during Monday morning’s episode.

“The two years at Auburn, what was he, 10-4 and, like, 8-5?” Smith said. “I know that in 2017 he completed 66 percent of his passes — only threw 18 touchdowns each season — but he completed 66 percent of his passes, and then there’s a six percent dropoff the next year at 60 percent. … My thing is this: When you regress on the collegiate level, why in the hell should I believe in you on the pro level? That’s my deal. It’s not like he had a new coaching staff. … I’m not sold on it.

“So, I get it, he’s no scrub. I’m not trying to disrespect him in any way. But am I sold that Stidham — I don’t even know if I’m pronouncing his name right — am I sold that on this brotha being the quarterback for the New England Patriots in the future for years to come? No, I’m not moved.”

Honestly, it’s hard to argue with any of that.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images