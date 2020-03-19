Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Episode 2 of the “NESN Patriots Podcast” features an in-depth look at why quarterback Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hosts Doug Kyed and Zack Cox also examine the Pats offseason thus far and roster changes that have taken place beyond just Brady. The duo also discuss if second-year QB Jarrett Stidham is a legitimate option to become the starter for the Pats.

Listen to the full podcast here and catch new episodes of the NESN Patriots Podcast all throughout the NFL offseason.

NESN Patriots Podcast