The WNBA may not be in season, but the league still is feeling the impacts of the new coronavirus outbreak.

According to a joint statement released Thursday by the WNBA and commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the league has begun to “scenario plan” around upcoming events like the 2020 Draft, which currently is slated for April 17, the beginning of training camp on April 26 and, of course, the start of the regular season, which is scheduled for May 15.

More details about these events will be made available “next month,” per the statement.

“The health and safety of players and employees — with our teams and at the league level — is of the utmost importance. With regard to COVID-19, we are in touch with the teams, consulting with infectious disease specialists and monitoring guidance from the CDC and WHO,” the statement says. “The WNBA is currently not in season, but together with the WNBPA and teams, we have been in close communication and will continue to connect with and offer resources to players in the U.S. and those playing overseas.”

The COVID-19 outbreak already has impacted WNBA players worldwide.

Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage believes she contracted the virus in China. Cambage told the Herald Sun of her native Australia that she was hospitalized outside of Bejing in December with what she initially believed to be pneumonia, though she now thinks otherwise.

Several WNBA players, including Connecticut Sun stars Jasmine and Alyssa Thomas, have returned home from their respective Europen Leagues shortly after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day travel ban from Europe on Wednesday. Some, however, are stranded overseas.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun