If you love college sports, then be sure to tune into the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Thursday with four ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament matchups, opening with Virginia Tech in Game 1, then Syracuse at Virginia in Game 2, Georgia Tech in Game 3 and Boston College in Game 4. The Tournament continues Friday with No. 22 Florida State in Game 1, followed by No. 4 Louisville in Game 2, No. 10 NC State in Game 3 and Duke closing out the night in Game 4.

Postseason play will shift gears Saturday with a pair of Women’s Hockey East Semifinals, as No. 4 Northeastern will take on Maine in the first game of the day. Then, New Hampshire will faceoff against UConn. The semifinal winners will advance to the Women’s Hockey East Championship on Sunday to close out the weekend.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy previewed the final weekend of regular season play for the men’s Hockey East and more in the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Thursday, Mar. 5

11 a.m. — 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Round 2, Game 1: Virginia Tech vs. TBD (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Round 2, Game 2: Syracuse at Virginia (NESNplus)

6 p.m. — 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Round 2, Game 3: Georgia Tech vs. TBD (NESNplus)

8 p.m. — 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Round 2, Game 4: Boston College vs. TBD (NESNplus)

Friday, Mar. 6

11 a.m. — 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal, Game 1: No. 22 Florida State vs. TBD (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal, Game 2: No. 4 Louisville vs. TBD (NESNplus)

6 p.m. — 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal, Game 3: No. 10 NC State vs. TBD (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Boston University at No. 13 Northeastern (NESN)

8 p.m. — 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal, Game 4: Duke vs. TBD (NESNplus)

Saturday, Mar. 7

12 p.m. — 2020 Women’s Hockey East Semifinals: No. 4 Northeastern vs. Maine (NESNplus)

3:30 p.m. — 2020 Women’s Hockey East Semifinals: New Hampshire vs. UConn (NESNplus)

4:30 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Boston College at No. 7 Florida State (NESN)

7 p.m. — Atlantic 10 men’s basketball: Rhode Island at UMass (NESNplus)

Sunday, Mar. 8

12 p.m. — Ivy League men’s lacrosse: No. 8 Virginia at Brown (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — 2020 Women’s Hockey East Championship: TBD (NESNplus)