Gronk is back … in the ring.

The retired New England Patriots tight end is set to make his WWE “Friday Night Smackdown” debut. While pretty much all sports are suspended, WWE will continue on.

This won’t be the first time Gronk makes a WWE appearance, as he also appeared at WrestleMania 33 in April of 2017. Speaking of, Gronkowski announced he’ll be hosting WrestleMania 36 next month.

Here’s how to watch Gronk’s “Friday Night Smackdown” debut:

Date: Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/WWE