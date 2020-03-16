The show must go on for the WWE, especially on March 16, aka 3-16, and you’ve got “Stone Cold” Steve Austin coming to town.
WWE will go on with its flagship show, “Monday Night Raw,” from the company’s performance center in Orlando in front of an empty arena amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
While the pro wrestling calendar is up in the air for the foreseeable future — including “WrestleMania” next month — wrestling fans likely will more than happy to see Austin 3:16 no matter the circumstances.
Here’s how to watch “Monday Night Raw.”
When: Monday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | USA TV Live