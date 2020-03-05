There hasn’t been much for the Boston Red Sox to get excited about during spring training, and it apparently is showing in the team’s clubhouse.

From the departure of Alex Cora, to the Mookie Betts trade and the recent injury to Chris Sale, it’s been a rough start for Boston. Xander Bogaerts, perhaps the team’s de facto captain, can’t help but notice the effect on the clubhouse.

“I think we can get some more energy going,” Bogaerts said Wednesday after his spring training debut, via the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato. “Obviously it’s been a little quiet (in the locker room). We’ll work on that. We’ve had so many meetings in the beginning. Now that the games start going on, things will change and we’ll be a little more at ease with not so much other stuff to do.”

There’s plenty of time for things to take a positive turn. Opening Day still is three weeks away, and the Red Sox have more than enough talent to put their trials and tribulations behind them.

So, what’s the goal between now and the March 26, when the Red Sox open their season against the Toronto Blue Jays?

“Win games,” Bogaerts said. “I know spring training is important in a sense of getting ready. Not a lot of us are focused on results.

“But I think coming up to (Toronto), we should focus on winning games, creating a positive atmosphere before we head up there.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images