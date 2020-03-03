Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts is getting pretty close to a return.

In fact, a return might be mere days away.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop has yet to appear in a game this spring training while he deals with some left ankle soreness. Bogaerts long has downplayed the severity of the injury, but it seems that out of an abundance of caution, he and the team committed to taking things slow.

Following a workout Monday, Bogaerts indicated things continue to head in the right direction, and he could take part in his first Grapefruit League game of the season as soon as this week.

“It went well,” Bogaerts said of his workout, via MLB.com. “Looking forward to playing in games, probably this week. I don’t know which days, but I feel pretty close to 100 percent. (I’m not there) yet, but pretty close. I’m much further than I was when I came here.”

The Red Sox won’t have another off day until next Thursday, March 12, so suffice to say the 27-year-old will be able to get into a game soon after he’s cleared to go.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images