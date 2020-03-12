The XFL is the latest domino to fall.
The NBA indefinitely suspended its season Wednesday night, then the NHL followed suit and put a pause to its season until further notice. Major League Baseball canceled the remainder of spring training while the NCAA canceled all winter and spring tournaments — including March Madness and the Frozen Four — due to the coronavirus outbreak.
With most leagues putting a hold to their seasons, many wondered if the XFL would do the same considering it was one of the only leagues to not make a decision.
And now they have.
The XFL released a statement Thursday adding the players will be paid “their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season.”
Check out the full statement below:
XFL statementhttps://t.co/MbuHgUmzmZ pic.twitter.com/PIZLOl1fld
— XFL (@xfl2020) March 12, 2020
The XFL was five games into its inaugural 10-week season.
More Football: Mike Florio Wonders If Coronavirus Will Impact Tom Brady’s Decision
Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images