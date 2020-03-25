Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New Orleans Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson may just be a rookie, but he’s had quite an impact on the community already.

So much so, that they’re already naming things after Williamson in New Orleans.

The Audubon Aquarium of the Americas announced Thursday it is naming a new penguin chick after the prolific power forward to say thank you for all he’s done for the city.

“In this time of uncertainty, Zion (Williamson) embraced the New Orleans community with a truly remarkable act of generosity after (the) NBA season halted,” the aquarium wrote in an Instagram post.

You can read it below:

In the aftermath of the NBA suspending its season indefinitely, Williamson hopped on board with a number of NBA players to pitch in and help compensate game-day employees that would be out of work during the hiatus. Williamson personally pledged to cover the cost of all Smoothie King Center workers for 30 days.

This adorable penguin now is almost guaranteed to be the biggest of the aquarium’s waddle.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images