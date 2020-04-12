Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some (real) basketball?

The 2020 NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge will begin Sunday night with the quarterfinals, which will be broadcast on ESPN. The single-elimination tournament will feature commentary from Mark Jones and see eight players compete in remote locations. State Farm plans to donate $200,000 on behalf of the participants to COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

The field includes current NBA stars Chris Paul, Trae Young, Mike Conley Jr. and Zach LaVine, current WNBA star Allie Quigley, WNBA legend Tamika Catchings and NBA legends Paul Pierce and Chauncey Billups.

Here are the first-round matchups:

The pairings for this Sunday's first-ever NBA HORSE Challenge on ESPN have been revealed 🏀 -Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups

-Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley Jr.

-Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce

-Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2020

And Here’s how to watch the 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge quarterfinals online and on TV:

When: Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images