The wait is over.

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin Thursday night with the first round, despite the obvious issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time, the NFL will conduct an all-virtual draft — what could go wrong?

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock first, with the Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins rounding out the top five. Of course, all of that is subject to change once the draft begins.

(You can click here for the entire Round 1 draft order.)

Here’s how to watch Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft online and on TV:

When: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: NFL Network

Stream: FuboTV — free trial |NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images