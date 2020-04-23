Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We don’t know if or when the 2020 NFL season will begin, but rosters for those games — whenever they may happen — will really start to take shape this weekend with the draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be much different, as it will be a fully virtual draft as teams remain quarantined amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The draft begins Thursday night, and here’s an updated first-round order (and click here for a full seven-round draft order):

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Las Vegas Raiders

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images