We don’t know if or when the 2020 NFL season will begin, but rosters for those games — whenever they may happen — will really start to take shape this weekend with the draft.
The 2020 NFL Draft will be much different, as it will be a fully virtual draft as teams remain quarantined amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The draft begins Thursday night, and here’s an updated first-round order (and click here for a full seven-round draft order):
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Washington Redskins
3. Detroit Lions
4. New York Giants
5. Miami Dolphins
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Carolina Panthers
8. Arizona Cardinals
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Cleveland Browns
11. New York Jets
12. Las Vegas Raiders
13. San Francisco 49ers
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Las Vegas Raiders
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Minnesota Vikings
23. New England Patriots
24. New Orleans Saints
25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Baltimore Ravens
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Green Bay Packers
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images