The 2020 NFL Draft is gonna look, feel and sound different than ever before. It’s on the league’s 32 teams to make sure they don’t mess it all up.

The NFL draft will go on as scheduled beginning April 23, but the coronavirus outbreak has forced the league to go digital. There will be no big event in Las Vegas, and organizations won’t even be allowed to gather at team facilities to make their picks. It’s all gonna be done online.

That almost certainly will create multiple hurdles for teams to clear, and that’s in addition to, you know, trying to pick the best players for their respective franchises.

