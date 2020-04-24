Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL Draft is here.

For the first time ever, the draft will take place virtually with Roger Goodell announcing team selections from his own basement. All 32 first-round picks will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night and the anticipation for the even may be higher than ever.

This year, the No. 1 overall pick belongs to Cincinnati Bengals. The rest of the top three is filled out by the Washington Redskins and the Detroit Lions.

The New England Patriots have more intrigue than ever in their draft this year, as they currently hold the No. 23 overall pick. The Patriots have needs on both sides of the ball, making this one of the most anticipated drafts in the Bill Belichick-era.

Here’s a list of every first-round draft pick in order. It will be updated as soon as each player is selected. Click here to read our final NFL mock draft for Thursday’s round one

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals:

9. Jacksonville Jaguars:

10. Cleveland Browns:

11. New York Jets:

12. Las Vegas Raiders:

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts):

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

15. Denver Broncos:

16. Atlanta Falcons:

17. Dallas Cowboys:

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers:

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears):

20. Jacksonville Jaguars(from Los Angeles Rams):

21. Philadelphia Eagles:

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills):

23. New England Patriots:

24. New Orleans Saints:

25. Minnesota Vikings:

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans):

27. Seattle Seahawks:

28. Baltimore Ravens:

29. Tennessee Titans:

30. Green Bay Packers:

31. San Francisco 49ers:

32. Kansas City Chiefs:

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images