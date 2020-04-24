The fun only is beginning.
After an eventful first night of the NFL Draft on Thursday, Rounds 2 and 3 (plus 10 compensatory picks at the end of the third round) are set to take place virtually Friday evening. This is considered one of the most loaded drafts in a long time, which might explain why the New England Patriots felt comfortable trading down.
Anyhoo, keep it here all evening, as we’ll be updating the order and picks as they come in throughout the night. The second round is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. For our first round tracker, click here.
Note: Third-round compensatory picks are italicized.
ROUND 2
33. Cincinnati
34. Indianapolis (from Washington)
35. Detroit
36. New York Giants
37. New England (from LA Chargers)
38. Carolina
39. Miami
40. Houston
41. Cleveland
42. Jacksonville
43. Chicago (from Las Vegas)
44. Indianapolis
45. Tampa Bay
46. Denver
47. Atlanta
48. New York Jets
49. Pittsburgh
50. Chicago
51. Dallas
52. LA Rams
53. Philadelphia
54. Buffalo
55. Baltimore
56. Miami
57. LA Rams
58. Minnesota
59. Seattle
60. Baltimore
61. Tennessee
62. Green Bay
63. Kansas City (from San Francisco)
64. Seattle (from Kansas City)
ROUND 3
65. Cincinnati
66. Washington
67. Detroit
68. New York Jets
69. Carolina
70. Miami
71. New England (from LA Chargers)
72. Arizona
73. Jacksonville
74. Cleveland
75. Indianapolis
76. Tampa Bay
77. Denver
78. Atlanta
79. New York Jets
80. Las Vegas
81. Las Vegas (from Chicago)
82. Dallas
83. Denver (from Pittsburgh)
84. LA Rams
85. Detroit (from Philadelphia)
86. Buffalo
87. New England
88. New Orleans
89. Minnesota
90. Houston
91. Las Vegas (from Houston)
92. Baltimore
93. Tennessee
94. Green Bay
95. Denver (from San Francisco)
96. Kansas City
97. Cleveland
98. New England
99. New York Giants
100. New England
101. Seattle
102. Pittsburgh
103. Philadelphia
104. LA Rams
105. Minnesota
106. Baltimore
Play NESN’s NFL Draft Game For Night 2 Of Draft
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images