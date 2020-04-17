Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced many professional sports leagues in the United States to pause, but the WNBA is forging ahead with its 2020 Draft.

Friday night’s event will be held virtually, with commissioner Cathy Engelbert announcing selections from a remote location due to coronavirus concerns. Selected players will join ESPN’s live broadcast of the event, featuring Ryan Ruocco and WNBA legends Rebecca Lobo and Sue Bird.

A memorial for Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli — who died in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26 — will be be held during the event, as well.

Here’s how to watch the 2020 WNBA Draft online.

When: Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun